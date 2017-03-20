P.E.I. looking for new markets in Uni...

P.E.I. looking for new markets in United Arab Emirates

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

An oyster station with P.E.I. product was featured as part of the Taste of Canada event at the Golfood show in Dubai. A trade mission which included about half a dozen P.E.I. companies has just returned from the United Arab Emirates - a joint venture involving Innovation P.E.I and the federal Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC