O3O1O O O / O3O1UOEO U...O U...O O U O O Uoeo Uoeo O O O3O U OaO1O2UOEO2 ...
HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority , received a high-level delegation from US company GE, at DEWA's main office. The delegation included Scott Strazik, Vice President at GE & Commercial Leader of General Electric-Gas Power Systems, Joe Mastrangelo, Vice President at GE, and Ghassan Barghout, President and CEO of General Electric, Gas Power Systems in Middle East and North Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC