O U U O U U O Uoeo O O U Uso U Uoe Uoeusu U'O1 O1U U

National Bank of Fujairah announced today that it has recently signed the Dubai Declaration on Sustainable Financing at the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative's 14th Global Roundtable, a leading platform attracting over 400 experts globally. The platform focuses on encouraging regulators and banking institutions to find solutions for environmental and social issues with a wider societal impact while stimulating finance into sectors and companies committed to addressing underlying risks.
