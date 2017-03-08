O U U O U U O Uoeo O O U Uso U Uoe Uoeusu U'O1 O1U U

O U U O U U O Uoeo O© O U Uso U ...

Al Bawaba

National Bank of Fujairah announced today that it has recently signed the Dubai Declaration on Sustainable Financing at the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative's 14th Global Roundtable, a leading platform attracting over 400 experts globally. The platform focuses on encouraging regulators and banking institutions to find solutions for environmental and social issues with a wider societal impact while stimulating finance into sectors and companies committed to addressing underlying risks.

