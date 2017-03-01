O O Uoe U U O U O U O OaO1U U O1U O O U O U...O U...O1O O O3U O O U U U Uoe 2017

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, has announced the programme for the seventh edition of Sikka Art Fair - Dubai Art Season's flagship initiative - which is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The contemporary, artist-led fair will offer an unmatched celebration of visual and performing arts, music, film, literature and food, over the course of ten activity filled days that will take place from the 11th to 21st March 2017 at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood.

