O O O O O O U U...O O U U UOEO2O O O O U U O O O U Uso Uoeu Uoeo ...

10 hrs ago

Imdaad, the GCC's leading integrated facilities company based in Dubai, stated that UAE talents have the strong potential to enjoy a lucrative career in the facilities management sector, if they are given proper knowledge and opportunity to better understand the sector and how it contributes to national development. The company notes that spreading further awareness and providing training for Nationals could help them secure a job in the FM sector, thereby creating a positive impact on the country's Emiratization and economic diversification programs.

Chicago, IL

