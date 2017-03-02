Navistar gets $440 million contract for West Point facility
Two weeks after getting a $35 million contract to build mine-resistant ambush-protected MaxxPro Dash armored vehicles for Pakistan, U.S. Army contract will reset and upgrade 1,085 MRAP MaxxPro armored vehicles and related accessories for the United Arab Emirates. The announcement was made by U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker , and U.S Rep. Trent Kelly .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC