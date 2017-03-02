Navistar gets $440 million contract f...

Navistar gets $440 million contract for West Point facility

Two weeks after getting a $35 million contract to build mine-resistant ambush-protected MaxxPro Dash armored vehicles for Pakistan, U.S. Army contract will reset and upgrade 1,085 MRAP MaxxPro armored vehicles and related accessories for the United Arab Emirates. The announcement was made by U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker , and U.S Rep. Trent Kelly .

