More jobs for Emiratis this year at Careers UAE

The UAE aims to increase the number of UAE nationals working in the private sector by tenfold by the year 2021. Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Careers UAE is dedicated to empowering UAE nationals in the workforce and will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 9-11 April.

