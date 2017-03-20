Mideast Debt-Pricing of Kuwait debut foreign bond to approach Abu Dhabi debt
DUBAI, March 7 Kuwait's first public bond issue in the global market is set to price between Abu Dhabi government debt, long viewed as the gold standard in the Gulf, and Qatar, investors say. Kuwait is issuing foreign debt because of low oil prices, which have slashed its export income.
