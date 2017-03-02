Middle East's Largest Aluminum Produc...

Middle East's Largest Aluminum Producer Is Considering an IPO

Emirates Global Aluminium , the largest aluminum producer in the Middle East, is preparing to sell shares amid a comeback in commodities prices, according to people familiar with the matter. The United Arab Emirates-based company is seeking advisers for a potential initial public offering on the local stock exchange as early as this year, the people said, asking not to be named as the details aren't public.

Chicago, IL

