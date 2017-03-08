Market Report, 'Bottled Water in the ...

Market Report, 'Bottled Water in the United Arab Emirates', published

The end of 2015 saw the acquisition of Al Bayan by Agthia Group PJSC, which distributes the Al Ain and Alpin bottled water brands. This acquisition was a strategic move to consolidate Agthia's position in bottled water as the company was already a strong player modern grocery retailers channels, but it has so far lacked the distribution network to penetrate the on-trade channel.

Chicago, IL

