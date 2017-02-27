Margaret Paul has been appointed Gene...

Margaret Paul has been appointed General Manager at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai-based luxury hotel operator Jumeirah group has appointed a new general manager for its ultra-luxurious property, the Burj Al Arab, it announced on Wednesday. Margaret Paul, GM of Madinat Jumeirah, has been appointed to the role.

Chicago, IL

