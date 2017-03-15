Lauralton selects new president to succeed Dr. Iadarola
Elizabeth Miller has been appointed as the new president and head of Lauralton Hall in Milford, succeeding Dr. Toni Iadarola, who will retire in June of 2017. Elizabeth Miller has been named the next President and Head of Lauralton Hall in Milford.
