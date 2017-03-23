Jannah Hotels & Resorts acts in synch...

Jannah Hotels & Resorts acts in synch with the world for earth hour

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

At exactly 8:30 pm local time, all the lights across Jannah Hotels & Resorts were switched off in participation for the hour-long worldwide environmental campaign. Dozens of talents and guests in respective lobbies of Jannah properties, including Jannah Burj Al Sarab, Jannah Place Abu Dhabi, Jannah Place Dubai Marina, Jannah Marina Bay Suites and Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah, gathered together, holding lit candles and showing momentous involvement in the effort to change climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai Mar 17 okimar 12
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC