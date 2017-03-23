Jannah Hotels & Resorts acts in synch with the world for earth hour

At exactly 8:30 pm local time, all the lights across Jannah Hotels & Resorts were switched off in participation for the hour-long worldwide environmental campaign. Dozens of talents and guests in respective lobbies of Jannah properties, including Jannah Burj Al Sarab, Jannah Place Abu Dhabi, Jannah Place Dubai Marina, Jannah Marina Bay Suites and Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah, gathered together, holding lit candles and showing momentous involvement in the effort to change climate change.

