Irish beef gets strong endorsement from United Arab Emirates

14 hrs ago Read more: Business World

Bord Bia`s positioning of Irish beef as a premium product in the United Arab Emirates received a valuable endorsement in Dubai today from award winning and renowned chef, Reif Othman, at the launch of the UAE chapter of Bord Bia's Chefs` Irish Beef Club , the first outside Europe. The Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Michael Creed inducted the chapter`s first member, Chef Reif Othman, on day five of the trade mission to the Gulf region.

Chicago, IL

