Iran seizes 2 Emirati boats near Kish Island over illegal fishing

18 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iran has seized two dhows belonging to the United Arab Emirates off the coast of the southern Iranian island of Kish and arrested nine of its foreign crew. The ferries have been held for illegal fishing in the Islamic Republic's territorial waters, Kish chief prosecutor Mohammad Abbasi told Mizan Online News Agency on Saturday.

