Iran crowned AFC Beach Soccer champion

Tehran Times

Islamic Republic of Iran were crowned AFC Beach Soccer Championship Malaysia 2017 champions on Saturday after beating the United Arab Emirates 7-2 in Kuala Terengganu. The UAE's Haitham Mohamed opened the match with an impressive effort which Iran goalkeeper Seyed Hosseini saved well, but it was to be Iran who would draw first blood, Moslem Mesigar tapping home from close range to hand his side an early lead.

