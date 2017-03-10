Innovation Arabia 10 develops roadmap for building societies based on ...
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University has concluded the 10th edition of the Innovation Arabia congress under the theme 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship: The Engines of Sustainability' which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the university. The event made significant progress in developing a clear roadmap for taking advantage of the previous successes of the Arab World.
