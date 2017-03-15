I needed N200,000 to solve family problems, says drug mule

A 39-year-old father of two alleged to have been arrested at the verge of exporting 1.555kg of cocaine to Dubia, the United Arab Emirates, has told anti-narcotic agents that he went into drug trafficking to raise N200,000 to solve some family problems. The suspect, Maduka Peter, an automobile parts dealer based in Aba, Abia State, according to Ahmadu Garba, the National Dug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Airport Commander, was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Lagos.

