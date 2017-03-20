Hyperloop One Is in Talks With Persia...

Hyperloop One Is in Talks With Persian Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Hyperloop Technologies Inc. said it's in talks with sovereign wealth funds in the Persian Gulf as it seeks to bring the super-fast transportation system to the region and raise $300 million from global investors over six months. Hyperloop One, as the U.S. startup is known, has seen growing interest in the maglev-like project from four of the six Gulf Cooperation Council states, Chief Executive Officer Rob Lloyd said in an interview in Dubai, while declining to identify the countries or funds concerned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,396,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC