Hyperloop One Is in Talks With Persian Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds
Hyperloop Technologies Inc. said it's in talks with sovereign wealth funds in the Persian Gulf as it seeks to bring the super-fast transportation system to the region and raise $300 million from global investors over six months. Hyperloop One, as the U.S. startup is known, has seen growing interest in the maglev-like project from four of the six Gulf Cooperation Council states, Chief Executive Officer Rob Lloyd said in an interview in Dubai, while declining to identify the countries or funds concerned.
