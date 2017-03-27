Hapag Lloyd-UASC merger hits snags over future share ownership: sources
Hapag Lloyd Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen told a news conference this week he had underestimated the complexity of the 7 billion to 8 billion euro deal, which will create one of the world's largest shipping lines. Two finance sources, who declined to be identified citing deal sensitivity, said one of the main concerns of Hapag Lloyd and some of the Gulf-based syndicate banks is that Qatar could in future lower its stake in the combined group.
