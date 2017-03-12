Gulf airlines Etihad, Qatar work around U.S. cabin laptops ban
Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways are lending some passengers laptop computers and tablets to use on their flights following the new U.S. ban on allowing passengers' to take their own devices into the cabin on flights to the United States. The security measures introduced on March 25 could deal a blow to the big, fast-growing Gulf airlines, which depend on business-class flyers stopping over in places like Dubai or Doha for far-flung destinations.
