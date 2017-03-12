GIPC set for annual investment meeting in Dubai

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center, Yofi Grant will take part in this year's Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai as part of the center's approach to attract more Foreign Direct Investment in to the country. Mr. Grant, since his appointment as the head of the center, has pursued an aggressive approach to attracting investors to take advantage of government's pro-business initiatives which have been tailored to ensure job creation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.