Foreign couple arrested in UAE for unwed sex is released
A South African man and his pregnant Ukrainian fiancee will not face charges in the United Arab Emirates following their arrest for having sex outside of marriage, a South African newspaper reported Friday. Charges against Emlyn Culverwell and fiancee Iryna Nohai were dropped in Abu Dhabi, The Herald reported.
