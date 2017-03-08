Foreign couple arrested in UAE for un...

Foreign couple arrested in UAE for unwed sex is released

A South African man and his pregnant Ukrainian fiancee will not face charges in the United Arab Emirates following their arrest for having sex outside of marriage, a South African newspaper reported Friday. Charges against Emlyn Culverwell and fiancee Iryna Nohai were dropped in Abu Dhabi, The Herald reported.

Chicago, IL

