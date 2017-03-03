Fire breaks out at Trump Internationa...

Fire breaks out at Trump International Hotel in Midtown

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The fire was reportedly constricted to the 47th floor of the hotel building at the Central Park in New York City. The fire was put out at 5.20am , almost an hour after it started at 4.30am .

Chicago, IL

