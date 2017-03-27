Etihad to lend US-bound passengers iPads as ban workaround

One Mideast airline affected by the ban on most electronics in the cabins of U.S.-bound flights will lend iPads to its top-paying travelers. Etihad Airways said on Wednesday that it will offer the tablets to U.S.-bound passengers in first and business class, along with vouchers for free onboard Wi-Fi starting on April 2. The U.S. government last week barred passengers from 10 Mideast and North African cities from carrying electronics larger than cell phones onto U.S.-bound flights.

