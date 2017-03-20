Etihad Airways continues sustainabili...

Etihad Airways continues sustainability drive across global airline fleet

Abu Dhabi, Mar 7 : Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has made improvements in the fuel efficiency of its fleet, resulting in substantial reductions in carbon dioxide emissions and reinforcing the sustainability credentials of the airline. The airlines dedicated fuel efficiency team drove numerous initiatives across all operational functions of the business, saving over 60,000 tonnes of fuel.

