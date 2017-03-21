Emirati human rights defender accused of 'promoting sectarian hatred'
A day prior to his arrest, Mansoor had posted a message on Twitter calling for the release of another Emirati activist, Osama al-Najjar, whose three-year prison term had ended, but who was still being held by the authorities. The message was posted with the hashtag "Freedom for Osama al-Najjar" and read, "His sentence has ended, but the Emirati authorities have not released him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
|Mar 17
|okimar
|12
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC