Emirati human rights defender accused...

Emirati human rights defender accused of 'promoting sectarian hatred'

A day prior to his arrest, Mansoor had posted a message on Twitter calling for the release of another Emirati activist, Osama al-Najjar, whose three-year prison term had ended, but who was still being held by the authorities. The message was posted with the hashtag "Freedom for Osama al-Najjar" and read, "His sentence has ended, but the Emirati authorities have not released him.

