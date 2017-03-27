Emirati academic gets 10 years in pri...

Emirati academic gets 10 years in prison over tweets

11 hrs ago

An Emirati academic held since August 2015 over his tweets has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, activists and state-run media reported, just days after another activist was detained by authorities in the Western ally nation. Nasser bin Ghaith has been held after tweeting criticism of Egypt, an ally of the UAE, which is a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula.

