Emirates defends security as laptop ban looms
The president of Emirates, the Middle East's biggest airline, defended security measures at its Dubai hub on Wednesday and said that the ban on electronics other than mobile phones in the cabins of U.S.-bound flights came as a surprise. Tim Clark told The Associated Press that he only learned of the new U.S. regulations the previous day, saying the carrier "had no prior knowledge whatsoever."
