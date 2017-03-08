Emirates chief denies merger plans wi...

Emirates chief denies merger plans with Etihad Airways

14 hrs ago

Talking at the ITB tourism fair, Emirates President, Tim Clark, commented on popularity of low-cost airlines, Trump's travel ban and Emirates-Etihad merger rumors. Talking at the ITB tourism fair, the aviation industry veteran commented on popularity of low-cost airlines, Trump's travel ban and Emirates-Etihad merger rumours.

Chicago, IL

