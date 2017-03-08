Emirates A388 at Manchester on Mar 12th 2017, could not retract landing gear
An Emirates Airbus A380-800, registration A6-EEB performing flight EK-18 from Manchester,EN to Dubai , was climbing out of Manchester's runway 23R when the crew could not retract the landing gear, stopped the climb at FL090 and entered a hold before deciding to divert to London Heathrow,EN , where the aircraft landed safely on runway 27L about 90 minutes after departure.
