Emirates A388 at Manchester on Mar 12th 2017, could not retract landing gear

An Emirates Airbus A380-800, registration A6-EEB performing flight EK-18 from Manchester,EN to Dubai , was climbing out of Manchester's runway 23R when the crew could not retract the landing gear, stopped the climb at FL090 and entered a hold before deciding to divert to London Heathrow,EN , where the aircraft landed safely on runway 27L about 90 minutes after departure. A6-EEB seen on departure from Manchester :

