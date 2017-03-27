Elon Musk Wants to Computerize Your B...

Elon Musk Wants to Computerize Your Brain

Read more: Space.com

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X, has just launched Neuralink, a company aimed at connecting the human brain to electronic devices. The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has launched a medical research company called Neuralink in California, the Wall Street Journal reported .

