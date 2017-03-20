Dubai's theme parks: The most elabora...

Dubai's theme parks: The most elaborate sandboxes on earth?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

You are about to board the fastest roller coaster on the planet, the 150-mph Formula Rossa, the pride of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park - where pride, like most everything else in this desert architectural playground, comes supersized. But before you're launched from the confines of a glistening indoor pavilion that spans the length of seven football fields, there is the vital matter of adjusting your racing goggles - to keep the bugs out of your eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC