Dubai's theme parks: The most elaborate sandboxes on earth?

You are about to board the fastest roller coaster on the planet, the 150-mph Formula Rossa, the pride of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park - where pride, like most everything else in this desert architectural playground, comes supersized. But before you're launched from the confines of a glistening indoor pavilion that spans the length of seven football fields, there is the vital matter of adjusting your racing goggles - to keep the bugs out of your eyes.

