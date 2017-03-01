Dubai Holding and Dubai Municipality ...

Dubai Holding and Dubai Municipality sign a Memorandum of...

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Holding, the global investment holding company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Municipality to develop the largest public park in Dubai. Stretching across 1,430,000 sqm in DubaiLand, this park will act as a new destination for residents and tourists and provide a vibrant, natural environment, encouraging individuals to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.

Chicago, IL

