Dubai Culture and Emirates Airline Festival of Literature bring...

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, is joining forces with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2017 to present the much-anticipated fifth edition of 'Desert Stanzas.' Presenting a magical celebration of poetry in an atmospheric desert setting, the event is set to take place on Thursday 9th March from 6pm to 11pm at the Al Maha Desert Resort in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve.

