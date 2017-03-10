Dubai Culture and Emirates Airline Festival of Literature bring...
Dubai Culture & Arts Authority , the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, is joining forces with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2017 to present the much-anticipated fifth edition of 'Desert Stanzas.' Presenting a magical celebration of poetry in an atmospheric desert setting, the event is set to take place on Thursday 9th March from 6pm to 11pm at the Al Maha Desert Resort in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC