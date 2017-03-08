DEWA to implement second consecutive ...

DEWA to implement second consecutive Carbon Neutral Emissions initiative for Earth Hour 2017

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has announced that it will implement its Carbon Neutral Emissions initiative again for this year's Earth Hour celebration, in cooperation with the Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence , as part of its commitment to environmental protection and carbon footprint reduction for generations to come, and to achieve its vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility.

