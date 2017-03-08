DEWA to implement second consecutive Carbon Neutral Emissions initiative for Earth Hour 2017
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has announced that it will implement its Carbon Neutral Emissions initiative again for this year's Earth Hour celebration, in cooperation with the Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence , as part of its commitment to environmental protection and carbon footprint reduction for generations to come, and to achieve its vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC