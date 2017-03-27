Defence Department reprimanded for wa...

Defence Department reprimanded for wasting public money after late payment bill

The Defence Department's internal auditor has reprimanded the agency for wasting public money after it racked up $20,000 in interest charges on late payments in one quarter last year. Defence received the scolding in a report that also showed the agency was left out of pocket paying for a quarter of staff traffic infringements.

