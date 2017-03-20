Dalma Mall's Guinness World Records official attempt For The...

Dalma Mall's Guinness World Records o...

Change the face of history and help bring a new majestic Guinness World Records to the capital of the United Arab Emirates with Dalma Mall. On Mother's Day, and from March 7 to 21, Dalma Mall will prove once again that nothing is impossible, and with your help, Abu Dhabi's favorite mall is working towards breaking a Guinness World Records title by creating the longest greetings card mosaic made in history, to honor the mothers of the world.

