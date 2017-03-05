Cuban humidor auction raises 1.3 mln ...

Cuban humidor auction raises 1.3 mln USD for health service

Read more: Xinhuanet

Cuba's annual cigar fair ended in the early hours of Saturday with the traditional auction of unique handcrafted humidors, which raised about 1.3 million U.S. dollars for the country's public health service. A much anticipated event among cigar connoisseurs, the auction is the highlight of the International Habanos Festival, which this year saw seven one-of-a-kind humidors made of precious woods snatch a total of 1.3 million U.S. dollars.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,317,221

