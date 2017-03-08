Cruise news - P&O to base Oceana in D...

Cruise news - P&O to base Oceana in Dubai for 2019 winter sailings to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Suez Canal and Oman P&O launches five 10-night round trip cruises in the Arabian winter sunshine and Thomson Cruises' TUI Discovery will be homeporting in Newcastle and Southampton for summer 2018 The 77,499 gross tonne Oceana will be based in sun-drenched Dubai from January 10-April 4 to sail five 10-night round trip cruises with calls including Abu Dhabi's Sir Bani Yas Island and the city itself, Manama in Bahrain, the Suez Canal and Khasab and Muscat in Oman.

