Cruise news - P&O to base Oceana in Dubai for 2019 winter sailings to ...
Cruise news - P&O to base Oceana in Dubai for 2019 winter sailings to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Suez Canal and Oman P&O launches five 10-night round trip cruises in the Arabian winter sunshine and Thomson Cruises' TUI Discovery will be homeporting in Newcastle and Southampton for summer 2018 The 77,499 gross tonne Oceana will be based in sun-drenched Dubai from January 10-April 4 to sail five 10-night round trip cruises with calls including Abu Dhabi's Sir Bani Yas Island and the city itself, Manama in Bahrain, the Suez Canal and Khasab and Muscat in Oman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC