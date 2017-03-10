Couple 'detained in UAE for sex outsi...

Couple 'detained in UAE for sex outside marriage'

A South African man and his Ukrainian fiancee have been detained in the United Arab Emirates for unlawful sex, a relative says. Emlyn Culverwella s 29, and Iryna Nohai, 27, were reportedly arrested after a doctor discovered Ms Nohai, who had stomach cramps, was pregnant.

