Clean Power Worldwide Has Doubled in 10 Years

Read more: Scientific American

Renewable energy generation grew globally by 161 gigawatts in 2016, setting another annual record for capacity additions and pushing clean power capacity past 2,000 GW, according to newly released data from the International Renewable Energy Agency. That's roughly double the amount of renewable energy that was flowing across the world's power grids a decade ago, according to the Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-based organization, and it reflects the unprecedented adoption of solar, wind, hydro and other emissions-free power by the world's largest economies.

