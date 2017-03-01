City Council asks Duterte to save Gen...

City Council asks Duterte to save GenSan OFW from UAE death row

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The City Council here has asked the help of President Duterte to save an Overseas Filipino Worker from this city from death row in the United Arab Emirates after she was convicted of killing her employer, who had tried to rape her.. In a resolution, members of the City Council approved on Tuesday a resolution, asking Duterte to intercede and appeal to the UAE government to commute the sentence of Jennifer Dalguez, a resident of Barangay Labangal, this city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC