City Council asks Duterte to save GenSan OFW from UAE death row

The City Council here has asked the help of President Duterte to save an Overseas Filipino Worker from this city from death row in the United Arab Emirates after she was convicted of killing her employer, who had tried to rape her.. In a resolution, members of the City Council approved on Tuesday a resolution, asking Duterte to intercede and appeal to the UAE government to commute the sentence of Jennifer Dalguez, a resident of Barangay Labangal, this city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.