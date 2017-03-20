Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval to the MoU between India, UAE in ...

New Delhi, Mar 6 : Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Productivity Council, an autonomous body under the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and Al Etihad Energy Services UAE, to provide various services in the field of energy management and conservation. Under the MoU, the NPC will provide the following services: 1. Energy Assessment Services 2. Training Certification of Energy Auditors 3. Demand Side Management.

