Beware what you post! Man on trial in Dubai after insulting Islam online

The 31-year-old Indian electric welder is accused of posting messages - insulting Islam and disrespecting Prophet Muhammad - on Facebook on November 6, 2016, the Court of First Instance was told on Sunday. Even though he deleted all the posts and details on his account shortly after, copies of the messages were obtained, translated and used as evidence by the Dubai public prosecution.

