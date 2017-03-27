Bahrain sentences two to death over 2015 bomb attack that killed two policemen

DUBAI: A Bahraini court on Wednesday sentenced two citizens to death over a 2015 bomb attack that killed two police officers and wounded six others, the public prosecutor said. The High Criminal Court also sentenced five other people to life in jail and 15 more to prison terms ranging from six months to 10 years, while two more were cleared, the prosecutor said in a statement.

