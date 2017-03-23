Bahrain sentences three to death for 'terrorism', bomb attacks

DUBAI: A Bahraini court sentenced three Shi'ite Muslim men to death on Thursday after they were convicted on charges of terrorism and involvement in 2014 bomb attacks that injured a number of police officers. The High Criminal Court also sentenced 14 other people linked to the same case to prison terms ranging from 10 years to life in jail, state news agency BNA reported, quoting a state prosecution statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.