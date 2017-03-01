Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation pays debts of 25 families valued at AED6.167 million
In line with the UAE Year of Giving, and in its sustained bid to support underprivileged segments of society including widows, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation paid out the debts of 25 families, whose bread winners had passed away in 2016, with a total allocation of AED6.167 million. The initiative is part of AMAF's commitment to enhancing the spirit of social solidarity, supporting families in dire need, and encouraging values of tolerance and social responsibility across the nation.
