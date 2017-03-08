Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation honors 371 outstanding students at special ceremony

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation hosted a ceremony to honor 371 outstanding achievers students under its care. Held at Armani Hotel in Dubai, the event drew the participation of His Excellency Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Ahmed Abdul Karim Mohammed Julfar as Director General of the Dubai Community Development Authority .

