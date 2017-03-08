Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation honors 371 outstanding students at special ceremony
Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation hosted a ceremony to honor 371 outstanding achievers students under its care. Held at Armani Hotel in Dubai, the event drew the participation of His Excellency Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Ahmed Abdul Karim Mohammed Julfar as Director General of the Dubai Community Development Authority .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC