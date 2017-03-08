Arab Emirates Arrests Couple for Prem...

Arab Emirates Arrests Couple for Premarital Sex

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Drudge Retort

A South African man and his Ukranian fiancee have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates for having premarital sex. Twenty-nine-year-old Emlyn Culverwell and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Iryna Nohai, had gotten engaged on January 27 but were taken into custody for engaging in premarital sex, an offense in the UAE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Drudge Retort.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC