Arab Emirates Arrests Couple for Premarital Sex
A South African man and his Ukranian fiancee have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates for having premarital sex. Twenty-nine-year-old Emlyn Culverwell and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Iryna Nohai, had gotten engaged on January 27 but were taken into custody for engaging in premarital sex, an offense in the UAE.
Start the conversation
